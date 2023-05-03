Jaelin Truitt: Challenging himself and achieving greatness at Lanett High School Published 10:00 am Wednesday, May 3, 2023

As the day of graduation approaches, Mr. Lanett High School is excited for the next chapter of his life.

This year, Jaelin Truitt will not only represent the 2023 graduating class as valedictorian but also his whole school as Mr. LHS. The honor is bestowed only on students’ grade point average and school involvement. The winners are chosen by a panel of teachers based on a portfolio, essay and interview.

From sixth to tenth grade, Truitt played the trumpet in the band. One of his favorite experiences was when the group traveled to the University of Alabama in Birmingham for a trumpet symposium. Truitt and his classmates played the national anthem for the basketball team there.

Truitt played on the football team for his final two years of high school. Those experiences helped teach him leadership skills but also how to be a team player.

Truitt has also been in several clubs and student organizations. He is a member of the Beta Club, FBLA, FCCLA and math and science club.

His mother, Tara Truitt, and his family have supported him throughout his education. Col. Chris McKinney has also been an important resource.

Truitt has worked hard to maintain his GPA over the years. When COVID-19 hit and schools moved online, Truitt wasn’t immune to the struggle. During that period, he had to power through losing the in-person element of school to keep his grades up.

Truitt’s favorite subject in school is math.

“I like to be challenged, and I like to overcome the challenges,” Truitt said. “I like the feeling of succeeding.”

McKinney supported him in receiving the JROTC scholarship.

Truitt was also one of the five high school students in Lanett chosen as recipients of the AMEA scholarship. The scholarship will grant $2,500 each to 40 college-bound students in Alabama.

In his junior year, he started going to United, a monthly college prep program. The program helped him practice how to interact with people and developed his communication skills.

Soon, he will have plenty of opportunities to flex his skills. Truitt plans to attend Tuskegee University to study computer science. His goal is to work in cybersecurity or become a CGI artist.

“As a kid, I’ve always been interested in programming and stuff like coding,” Truitt said.

Whichever path he chooses, Truitt’s time at Lanett High School has given him the tools to be a success.