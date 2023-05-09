JP Powell holds STEAM May Day Published 10:00 am Tuesday, May 9, 2023

JP Powell Middle School’s Taste of STEAM May Day gave students an opportunity to have fun outside on Friday.

The STEAM May Day is a field day in which students in the STEAM Academy explored multiple STEAM concepts during a day of games and competitions.

Students from fourth to eighth grade spent an hour and a half outside competing in hula hoop, three-legged racing and sack racing competitions.

Students also played tug-of-war, basketball and cup stacking challenges.

Some students enjoyed ice cream and snacks from food trucks.

“We’re hoping next year it will be even bigger,” said STEAM Specialist Dr. Vickie Williams-Benson.

Benson said the STEAM program will provide opportunities for students to engage experientially in technology, math, science and the arts.

Last month, the students visited Medieval Times and watched the jousting games. This week JP Powell students will be going on a science and math Six Flags trip. Students will learn about physics during the trip.

Afterward, they will have lunch and get to go on rides.