Lady Bobcats season ends with loss to Mars Hill Published 11:00 am Friday, May 19, 2023

Beulah’s softball season came to an end on Thursday as they fell to Mars Hill bible 4-1.

Beulah finished their season in fourth place for 3A softball. Beulah went scoreless for the first five innings of the game.

“Today we started off slow,” Head Coach Stan Pepper said. “Sometimes you have those days.”

The Bobcats seemed to be rallying as they got their first run on the board in the bottom of the sixth inning. Beulah was down 3-1 at this point with runners on first and second base. Beulah would strand those runners on base.

“We were hitting the ball solid,” Pepper said. “It was just going right to them.”

Beulah was once again led in the game by Brandy Phillips. At the plate, Phillips scored Beulah’s lone run. Phillips also pitched a complete game from the circle. She gave up six hits with two earned runs.

“Brandy Phillips threw over 300 pitches yesterday and threw again today,” Pepper said. “That would be tough on anybody.”

The Bobcats struggled in the field as they gave up four errors. This led to two non-earned runs for Mars Hill.

Kelsie McDaniel pitched an efficient game for the Panthers. McDaniel pitched a complete game while throwing just 86 pitches. McDaniel allowed just five hits and one non-earned run.

Beulah was able to consistently put the ball in play, but Mars Hill was able to play exceptional defense to keep the Bobcats off the scoreboard.

“We were putting the ball in play, and they were just getting us out,” Pepper said. “That’s why we love this game. You never know what’s going to happen.”

Pepper spoke highly of this group of seniors. Pepper said he would “miss them tremendously”. Peppers said that this group of seniors were great people and “really really good softball players”.

Despite the loss for Beulah, Coach Pepper had mostly pride for his players.

“I’m extremely proud of our seniors,” Pepper said. “The girls fought hard and I’m proud of them.”