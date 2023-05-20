LaFayette caps off spring with home matchup against Notasulga Published 10:35 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

A few key defensive stops and timely takeaways helped LaFayette to end their spring with an 8-6 victory over Notasulga.

“We know our defense is going to be good,” Head Coach Juan Williams said after the game.

Lafayette’s defense pitched a shutout in the first half. Defensive back Jaqualius Leverett came up big for the Bulldogs with an interception and fumble recovery.

Email newsletter signup

“He stepped up, man,” Williams said. “He’s been wanting this to just get an opportunity to come out and play and then show what you can do. That speaks volumes for him.”

Neither team was able to put points on the board until late in the second half when Aj Patrick found Jarquavious Williams for a 23-yard touchdown pass. Lafayette would get the two-point conversion and go up 8-0 with just over nine minutes left in the game.

Notasulga would fight back into the game and score on a ten-yard touchdown pass to make it 6-8. A failed two-point conversion by the Blue Devils sealed the victory by the Bulldog defense.

Williams said the main thing he wanted to see from his guys was the ability to compete when it is time to compete and he believes he saw that from his team in the spring game.

“These kids stepped up tonight and played solid,” Williams said. “These coaches did a hell of a job with it.”

Zae Towles and Aj Patrick split snaps at quarterback in the spring game. “Those guys have been here for three years,” Williams said. “I put a lot on them. We feel that they’ll lead this team and we’ll have a pretty good team.”

LaFayette looked to pass the ball constantly with Patrick in the game. The passing game is a part of the offense that Williams wants to see more from due to his plethora of skill players.

“We got a lot of receivers,” Williams said. “We’re trying to get them involved as much as possible and that’s gonna help our run game.”

Williams believes his team is still learning how to play together and that they have been starting to gel during the spring.

“We’re finding the team,” Williams said. “It’s enjoyable to watch some young men who are learning to work together and do things more not only on the field but off the field again.”