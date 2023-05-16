LaFayette celebrates its first annual food truck festival Published 9:00 am Tuesday, May 16, 2023

LaFayette Main Street hosted its first annual Food Truck Festival in front of the courthouse on Friday.

Hundreds of LaFayette citizens came out to enjoy various food and live music throughout the evening.

Mr. Frosty’s Ice Cream, The Chill Spot, Sub-Zero Sweets, Dani’s Cheesecakes, Zo’s Food Shack, Mary’s Grilled Chicken Wraps and Rollin’ Rackz Barbecue were among the vendors present. Lines for Grandma Val’s Lemonade, Mr. Mori Hibachi Express and J.R. Crickets stretched across the road for most of the evening.

“Grandma Val’s lemonade is the absolute best. You will not get anything close anywhere else,” said Adrian Holloway from LaFayette. “I go everywhere looking for Grandma Val’s. If she’s at an event, I’m there looking for her lemonade.”

Musical headliner Dean Sheffield from LaFayette came out to perform. Ryan Meadows from Valley and Ryan Thorn from LaFayette also performed during the event.

“Our city is so charming and our downtown and courthouse square is just perfect for events like this … This is a phenomenal event and I’m looking forward to seeing more of it,” Holloway said.

LaFayette Main Street Director DeAnna Hand said the event was a success.

“I think the turnout is spectacular. I am so excited to see so many people … It’s just bringing out everybody. There’s no age limit. It shows that we’re one community, and we’re able to come together to events as one,” Hand said.

Many LaFayette Main Street members came out to show their support, including Fire Chief Jim Doody and Laura Smith.