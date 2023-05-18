LaFayette Day to be held Saturday Published 9:00 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

LaFAYETTE — If the stormy weather holds off this time, LaFayette Day promises to be a fun event to go to this Saturday. This portion of the Valley Haven Hike/Bike/Run fundraiser was set to take place on Saturday, April 8th but was postponed to May 20th due to rain.

“I think everything is coming together for a good day,” said Valley Haven Executive Director Craig Brown. “We will have a little bit of everything. We are hoping for a big turnout and for everyone to enjoy the day.”

LaFayette Day will get underway around 9 a.m. CDT (10 Eastern) on the east side of the Chambers County Courthouse in LaFayette. There will be live entertainment from talented local performers on the Charles Story Stage just outside the courthouse. It will get underway at approximately 10 a.m. CDT (11 Eastern). Performing will be a local gospel group, Going Home, along with a host of singers including Matthew Allen, Dakota Talmadge, Charlie Hughes, MaKayla Foster and Mike Lauderdale.

Kids will have fun jumping around in bouncy houses and going down slides. There will be lots of good food being cooked throughout the day. A total of 20 food vendors will be there including Carl Harper of Mama Mary’s Grilled Chicken Wraps, Stewart’s Southern Style Hamburgers and Hot Dogs, an ice cream truck from Jasper Todd, a coffee trailer from Gimme Some Sugar, Jessie Harper and J&C Foods, Rolling Rackz Barbecue, some fresh grilled food from Reggie Staples and old fashioned home cooking by Ruby Presley. They will also be other vendors with cakes, cookies and sweets.

A large number of arts and crafts vendors will be there selling homemade items such as ceramics, wooden items and jewelry. Members of the Valley Lions Club will be there selling brooms and mops. There will also be a tupperware booth and a number of artisans selling collectible items.

A car show will be taking place. There will be a number of classic cars and like-new restored vehicles.

During the noon hour, the participants in this year’s Valley Haven Motorcycle Ride should be arriving. They will head out from the Alabama-Georgia line on Highway 29 at approximately 10:30 a.m. EDT. Former Valley Police Chief Tommy Weldon will lead the way. The route will head south along 29 through Lanett and Valley and head into Lee County, where the route will turn right onto Andrews Road, heading past the Walmart distribution center toward the Opelika campus of Southern Union State Community College.

At Southern Union, the route will turn right onto US 431, head back to Chambers County and ending in downtown LaFayette.

LaFayette Day will be the final event in this year’s Hike/Bike/Run fundraiser. A good day is needed to push this year’s fundraising total toward the $100,000 goal.

“We are just glad with whatever amount we can raise,” Brown said.

What’s raised in the Hike/Bike/Run is the local match that’s put up for state and federal funding. The more that’s raised locally, the more will be matched at the state and federal levels.