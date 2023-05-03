Lanett Airport gets ready for takeoff with reconstruction plans Published 9:30 am Wednesday, May 3, 2023

LANETT — The Lanett City Council handled an unusually lengthy agenda Monday evening, having first readings on 10 ordinances and approving seven resolutions.

The ordinances relate to some national and international codes for property, fire, fire alarms and signaling, residential, mechanical and building codes, plumbing codes, electrical codes, fuel gas codes and existing building codes.

City Inspector Johnny Wood told the council that the city hasn’t updated these codes since 1988. “The state adopted new codes in 2021,” he said. “Approving these ordinances would get us in line with what the site is doing.”

The 2021 International Property Maintenance Codes sets minimum maintenance standards for basic equipment, light, ventilation, heating, sanitation and fire safety.

The council approved several resolutions relating to the Lanett Municipal Airport. These include seeking proposals to lease the airport’s big box hangar, accepting responsible bids to reconstruct a T hangar taxi lane, to rehabilitate the airport’s apron, and to authorize Mayor Jamie Heard to sign airport related documents.

There is a low bid to do the needed work at the airport but final approval awaits a go-ahead by the FAA and the Alabama Department of Transportion (ALDOT). Goodwyn, Mills & Cawood has been retained as the engineering consultant for the airport. They will receive slightly over $150,000 for professional services relating, but not limited to, the reconstruction of the T hangar taxi lane, rehabilitating the apron and installing a security fence.

After the meeting, Airport Manager Richard Carter told The Valley Times-News that there is great interest in having hangars and tie-down spaces at the airport. Fuel sales are booming. They have tripled over the last few months.

Carter said he’d like to see aviation maintenance instruction being taken on by Southern Union or Inspire Academy. “There’s a great future in this at both this airport and in many other locations,” he said.

The council approved a resolution to sell six city-owned vehicles that are no longer needed. The list includes two 2011 Chevy Impalas, a 2010 Dodge Charger, a 2007 Ford Crown Vic, a 2006 Ford Taurus and a 2004 GMC Envoy.

Mayor Heard was appointed as the city’s voting delegate at the annual conference of the Municipal Gas Authority of Georgia (MEAG) to be held May 3-5; Gas Department Superintendent Allen Summers is the alternate delegate.

The city renewed its Title VI policy, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color, national origin or sex in programs and activities that receive federal assistance. The city receives federal funding for such programs as its senior center buses.

In council member communications, Tony Malone asked everyone to keep in mind the the National Day of Prayer will be taking place on Wednesday of this week. Tamalita Autry thanked the Reed Foundation for the work it does in the local community. She commended them on a fine job at a recent gala. Angelia Thomas thanked city crews on having done good work in picking up litter in her district. “I appreciate what you guys do,” she said. “We want all districts in the city looking good, and especially the well-traveled areas of town.”

Tifton Dobbs thanked the Street Department on the work they have done recently in clearing some overgrown trees from the portion of Tanyard Creek that flows between Sara Jay’s and Family Dollar. “Some of the downtown trees are getting way too big,” he said. “They need to be trimmed.”

Fire & EMS Chief Johnny Allen has talked to Ponder’s Nursery about this. They are skilled in doing this the right way.

“I want to express my appreciation for the work that’s taking place on First Street,” Dobbs said. “They are doing this in a way that won’t take away parking spaces in front of businesses.”

Ronnie Tucker thanked Mayor Heard (who was absent) for allowing him to preside over a council meeting. “It’s not as easy as it looks,” he said.”I congratulate all the area seniors who will be graduating from high school this month. Keep plowing ahead and always keep God first in your life.”