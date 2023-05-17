Lanett City Schools requests $30k from county commission for stadium upgrades Published 9:30 am Wednesday, May 17, 2023

The Lanett City School System requested funding for upgrades to the football stadium at the Chambers County Commissioners meeting on Monday night.

The request was to approve the total of $30,000 in the commission’s budget for Lanett City Schools.

Superintendent Jennifer Boyd plans to use the funds this year to make repairs at the school system’s football stadium.

“We just want to continue striving toward reaching our goals,” Boyd said. “We want our facilities to be up to date, so that’s why we’re so grateful for this funding.”

The funds will be used to replace the restrooms and press box and complete the upgrades on the concession stands.

Boyd said LCS’s goal is to have the upgrades complete before the beginning of next fall’s football season.

“Coupled with academics, we believe that athletics gives us the golden opportunity to further shape and make a positive impact on the lives of our students,” Boyd said. “We want them to have the best.”

The planned upgrades are expected to exhaust the requested funds.

Last year, the school system’s used the funds from the commission to begin repair projects at the baseball and football complexes.

‘I was proud that last year we were able to do some upgrades like our concession stands, but we’re looking to do more,” Boyd said. “Most people that attend our football games, they’ve noticed the changes that we’ve tried to make over the last couple of years.”

The major projects were replacing the PA system and scoreboard at the LCS baseball field. They also began repairs on the concession stands.

“Just like with anything else, you have to have a plan for maintenance and upkeep,” Boyd said. “So we are working on improving. Hopefully, we’ll be able to do greater improvement through the use of these funds.”