Lanett recognizes top 10 students Published 9:00 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

The Lanett City School Board recognized the top 10 students in the 2023 graduating class Monday night at the board meeting.

“Congratulations to the class of 2023,” said Superintendent Jennifer Boyd.

The students each received their recognition from President of the School Board Gwen Harris Brooks.

The top 10 students for this year were Jaelin Truitt, Nautica Billingslea, Erian Winston, Ariel Hall, Samahria Davidson, Madison Winston, Taysean Darden, Ameria Zeigler, Termerion Evans and Jabarious Lynch.

Hall and Winston were recently chosen for merit-based scholarships from the Reed Foundation. Truitt was also awarded an AMEA scholarship.

During the meeting, the board meeting also honored two longtime Lanett City School retirees. Jerome Johnson Sr. and Robert Belcher both are retiring at the end of this year. Belcher is the last of the first bus drivers that district hired when the school bus system was first established.

“I’d like to recognize Mr. Bob on his retirement,” said Transportation and Athletic Director Clifford Story. “He’s been driving for the district for the past 19 years. He’s been nothing but excellent. Bob is the kind of driver that all schools need. People don’t really understand that when the kid get on the bus in the morning, they are the first people that they see.”

Johnson has worked in maintenance for the school system for the past several years. Story thanked the two retirees for their service to the district. He said they would both be hard to replace.

“One thing about him is that when he opens his mouth, he speaks volumes,” Story said. “And so to have these kinds of people work for your district, they’re going to be well-missed, and it’s going be hard to replace someone like Mr. Jerome who’s always where he needs to be and who’s always put our work upfront.”