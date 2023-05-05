Local leaders gather to pray for city and nation for National Day of Prayer Published 8:00 am Friday, May 5, 2023

The city of Lanett’s National Day of Prayer had close to 100 attendees as public leaders and pastors from the community prayed for the city and nation on May 4.

The field across from WO Lance Elementary was packed with a stage and seating filled by the community.

“It blessed my soul,” said Lanett City Schools CFO Gwyn Barnes. “It’s the best day ever.”

Lanett Mayor Jamie Heard, Councilman Tony Malone and Lanett City Schools Superintendent Jennifer Boyd were among the city leaders to pray during the service.

Barnes said the city and the school system have great leaders. She said the superintendent’s leadership in the school system is a great example for the staff and students.

“I can tell you it comes from the top down,” Barnes said. “We need people to rise up and be mentors for our children in our schools.”

Reverand Mark McCarty, Randall Maddox, Rev. John Samanie, Coach Clifford Story, Rev. Michael Winston, Rev. Brad Reed and Cynthia Barrows took turns saying prayers over the youth, leadership, economy, churches, repentance, thanksgiving and salvation of the city.

City Councilmember Tamalita Dunn Autry said the event was a success thanks to the “united prayer.”

“Everybody can take part in it,” Autry said. “Everybody can come together, and then you go to your separate destinations and lives and you take what you heard and what God has put in your heart.”

Autumn Sanders and Dottie Dye each performed a song during the service.

Around 50 people attended the city of West Point’s National Day of Prayer began at 11 a.m. on May 4.

The event commenced with the national anthem by Barbara Hightower from the West Point Police Department.

West Point Elementary Counselor Alesia Lyles attended the service to represent the students in the city.

“It was nice and precise, the city, the state, the nation and for unity,” Lyles said. “I really liked that they covered that. They covered all grounds, all nationalities, all colors, all ages. That was good from a local perspective all the way across the globe.”

Some people attended from surrounding cities like LaGrange and LaFayette. LaGrange resident Pat Sprayberry and her family heard about the service from their pastor.

“It’s nice to know that we can all pray together,” Sprayberry said. “God blessed us with a beautiful day to do it.”

Dr. Tom Tucker, pastor of First Baptist Church of West Point, held a prayer for the city. First United Methodist Church Rev. Erik Mays made a prayer for the state of Georgia. Rev. Jerry Ledbetter from the West Point Presbyterian Church held a prayer for the nation. The prayer of unity was made by Rev. Michael Stiggers, of Chattahoochee Hospice.

“We have to think about our city and our state and our nation. We don’t always remember to pray for them,” Sprayberry said.

The event was sponsored by the city of West Point, West Point Police Department and Bluffton Funeral Service.