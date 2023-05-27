Log A Load For Kids raises over $120K for Children’s Hospital Published 10:00 am Saturday, May 27, 2023

The Log A Load For Kids Piedmont District raised over $120,000 toward its $100,000 goal during its annual event on April 22.

“It was the largest ever,” said Piedmont District Event Chairman Mandy Cain.

Log A Load For Kids, a statewide campaign sponsored by Alabama Loggers Council and the Alabama Forestry Association, is still accepting donations.

The auction alone brought in $50,000. Cain thanked Auction Coordinator Amanda Slay for her hard work to help bring the event together. Chris Ison is the top gun raffle salesman every year. He sold 2,000 tickets this year.

Cain also thanked the Oaks Farm owners Jeremy and Heather Weldon for their participation and use of their facility. Participants broke over 19,000 clays in the clay shooting at the farm. Guthrie’s in Lanett also provided food during the event paid for by a private individual.

“It’s a small community that comes together and raises this money,” Cain said. “Aside from parts out in Auburn, all this money is localized from loggers and participants in the area.”

They will meet with the Children’s of Alabama to present the check in June to go toward the Children’s Hospital Intervention and Prevention Services (CHIPS) Center. The CHIPS Center promotes child abuse and neglect healing and prevention.

Log A Load For Kids began in 1988 by the South Carolina Forestry Association. Since 1992, the campaign has raised more than $7 million dollars for the Children’s of Alabama and CHIPS Center.

Next year’s Log A Load For Kids event will be held on April 27 during Child Abuse Awareness Month. Cain said their goal is to exceed the funds raised during the prior year.

“I would just how thankful we are and very humbled for the participation and support that this event gets for the money that’s raised for the Children’s Hospital,” Cain said.