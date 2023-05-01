Columbus Police Department captures suspect in Valley murder case Published 2:03 pm Monday, May 1, 2023

According to Captain Chris Daniel with the Valley Police Department, on April 26, 2023, Lenzy Felix Mayhand, 59, was arrested by the Columbus Police Department on an outstanding warrant for the murder of Dalton Stringfellow in December.

On April 28, 2023, Mayhand was extradited to Chambers County and is currently being held at the Chambers County Detention Facility awaiting a bond hearing. According to jail records, Mayhand has been charged with reckless murder.

Mayhand was developed as a suspect in the murder of Stringfellow that occurred on Dec. 4, 2022, on County Road 196, located in Valley.

On Sunday, Dec. 4, at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers of the Valley Police Department were called to the 1300 block of County Road 196 in reference to shots being fired, according to a press release from VPD Chief Mike Reynolds.

“On arrival, officers found Dalton Alexander Stringfellow, 23, of Salem, unresponsive in a ditch. EMS responded to the scene but was unable to revive him,” Reynolds said in the release. “At this time, the cause of death is undetermined. He will be sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Montgomery for an autopsy. A second person, a 27-year-old male who was with Stringfellow, was wounded by some type of cutting instrument. He was treated at the scene and refused further service.”

A warrant was obtained for Mayhand’s arrest, and it was determined that he may have been in the Columbus, Georgia area. Columbus Police Department was notified of his potential whereabouts and was able to locate Mayhand and take him into custody.

This case is still under investigation. If anyone has any information concerning this case, contact the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200 or the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP, 833-AL1-Stop, or online at www.2156stop.com.