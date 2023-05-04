Mayor Tramell on growth and development in West Point Published 10:00 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

VALLEY — Mayor Steve Tramell and Kim Roberts of the Chattahoochee Fuller Center were the guest speakers at Monday’s meeting of the Valley Lions Club. Tramell gave an update on what’s been going on in West Point, and Roberts talked about the big Block of Blessings cleanup that will be taking place Saturday in the tornado devastated neighborhoods just outside West Point.

As anyone who has turned off I-85’s northbound lane at Exit 2 knows, there a lot of work going on right now at the future site of Love’s Travel Stop and Country Store. “They broke ground there in February and could be ready to open in November,” Tramell said. “Love’s will be a really good business for our city. They will have a Godfather’s pizza and a Hardee’s.”

Behind the Love’s, a 600-acre site has been annexed into the city. It has enormous potential for development. It has road frontage on the east side of I-85 and is an ideal place for single family homes, town houses and multi-family residential areas. It will bring retail and industrial opportunities on that side of the Interstate. A groundbreaking is expected later on this year.

A short distance away on Georgia 103, a third phase of the Harris Creek development is swiftly moving along. “The completion of this project is critical to meet the needs posed by job growth in our area,” Tramell said. “There are 140 lots that will all be single-family homes. These homes will soon be under construction.”

On the west side of I-85 near the Coca-Cola plant, the first phase of the West Point Villages is fast going up. It will include 72 new apartments. A second phase will follow. There will be 72 new apartments in the second phase as well. “The scheduled completion date for the first 72 units and a clubhouse is this September,” Tramell said. “Our city staff is engaged daily in such activities as inspection, utilities and overall project support. We want people to live, work and play in West Point. Projects such as this will make that happen.”

C.W. Matthews and its subcontractors are currently working on a bridge replacement project on Highway 18. The construction of three roundabouts will follow. Two will be at Exit 2 off the Interstate and one will be at the junction of Highways 18 and 103. Tramell said C.W. Matthews is confident these projects will be completed on their 2024 timeline.

The mayor is excited about some commercial and industrial projects that may well be on their way in the near future. “Two industrial projects are currently being processed,” he said. “One of them is a direct project between the city and a company. The second project is being led by the state. These two projects represent over $300 million in investments and 250 new jobs in West Point.”

The city is presently working on a commercial project for Exit 6 along Kia Boulevard. “It’s in the final phase of site location,” Tramell said. “We are confident it will be locating here. There are two other projects in the planning stages for Exit 6.”

Tramell is pleased that Troup County voters approved SPLOST VI in March. This will mean an estimated $3,8 million that will be going to the city’s needs in the way of public safety, utilities, streets, sidewalks and parks.

The city is also looking at an expansion at Marseilles Cemetery, located off Highway 29. “We are currently working with Harris and Gray to develop an expansion at the cemetery on property owned by the city on the cemetery’s east side,” Tramell said. “As soon as those plans are complete, they will be presented at a council meeting.”

Tramell said the city would be assisting the Fuller Center in Saturday’s Blocks of Blessings just outside the city. “We will be sending sway cars to help pick up the debris,” he said. “We are glad to help out in any way we can. It’s outside the city, but the people who live there are our friends and neighbors, and they need our help. They have West Point addresses, and that’s important to us.”