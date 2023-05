Mr. Sammie Lee Farrow Published 5:58 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Funeral Services are pending for Mr. Sammie Lee Farrow, 71 of LaGrange, GA who passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023 at WellStar West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange, GA.

