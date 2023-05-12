Mr. Sammie Lee “Sam” Farrow Published 5:43 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

Mr. Sammie Lee “Sam” Farrow, 71 of LaGrange, GA passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023 at WellStar West Georgia Hospice in LaGrange, GA.

Public Visitation will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023, from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM EST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette, AL.

Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, 11: 00 AM EST at Evening Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Lanett, AL, Rev. Elijah Jackson, Pastor, Rev. Shanador Callaway, Eulogist, Rev. Robert Johnson, Officiating.

Mr. Farrow is survived by five children: Shannon Roundtree, Kenyon (Bill) Roundtree, Jessica Stiggers, Tina Stiggers, and Reginald Stiggers, three grandchildren, Jamarious Roundtree, Liyah Houston, and Vilexia Jackson, three sisters, Raynell Bonner, Veronica Paige (Alexander), and Lisa Farrow, two brothers, Bobby Farrow, and Tracy Farrow, one aunt, Mary E. James, three godchildren, Rev. Shanador Callaway, Melissa Callaway, and Braylin Walton, and his best buddy, Wayne Van Meter, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.