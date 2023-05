PHOTOS: LaFayette graduates the class of 2023 Published 12:22 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

The rain may have dampened the turf in Bulldog Stadium, but it would not dampen the spirits of the family, friends, faculty, staff, and the graduating class of LaFayette High School inside the LHS gym Tuesday.

Check out some frames from the ceremony. Congratulations LaFayette Bulldog class of 2023. This was truly, your ‘Moment for Life.’