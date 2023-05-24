Public safety enhanced with new international codes Published 8:00 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

VALLEY — In its Monday meeting, the Valley City Council had first readings of proposed international residential, building and property maintenance codes. They can be approved following a second reading at the June 12th council meeting.

Code enforcement Officer Reid Riley told the council that the city has these codes from 2006 but new ones were adopted in 2021. Alabama cities are being advised to adopt the newest codes on the books.

Copies of the proposed ordinances are in Reid Riley’s office at city hall and may be reviewed upon request. The International Building Code is the foundation of a complete family of international codes. It offers an essential tool to preserve public health and safety that provides safeguards from hazards associated with the built environment.

The council approved an eight-item consent agenda. This included the imposition of five weed liens, permission to allow the serving of alcoholic beverages at an upcoming event at Lakeview Cabin and two budget amendments.

The weed liens are an effort by the city to recoup its costs of cutting the grass and high weeds on some vacant properties. The cost of doing this will be placed as a lien on the property. Two of these lots are located on 1st Street, and one each on 16th Avenue, 31st Street and 32nd Place. The alcoholic beverage request is for the Valley High Class of 1988, which will be having its 35th reunion at Lakeview Cabin on Saturday, June 10th.

One of the budget amendments is to purchase new doors for city hall and the police department. They will be supplied by Builders First Source for $12,998.11.

A second budget amendment deals with the purchase of a 2019 Chevy Tahoe. It’s being purchased from the Alabama Department of Transportation Equipment Bureau for $37,502.

Public Works Director Patrick Bolt told the council that a planned ALDOT resurfacing project along Highway 29 in Valley has been delayed. Bolt said he had been told there were some discrepancies in the current contract and that it would have to be rewritten, probably this fall.

Reid Riley said he wanted Valley residents to know that the new garbage bills would be going out July 1st.

Valley Parks & Recreation Director Laurie Blount was most pleased to announce that 12 adults had signed up for lean to swim classes at the Community Center. “It’s the most adults we have ever had for one session,” she said. “No one should ever be embarrassed to learn to swim at any age.”

Certificates were presented to members of Valley Parks & Recreation’s youth track team. They recently competed exceptionally well in a meet hosted in Enterprise, Alabama. A total of 65 Valley youth took part in the May 13th meet. Some won first place in their events and there were many high finishes. Blount thanked track coach Serena Rudd for an outstanding job she has done with the program. She started the program with a handful of boys and girls in 2015. The track team now has more than 65 participants.

“Our track program has grown a lot under her,”Blount said in presenting her a plaque of appreciation. She received a standing ovation from the council and from the crowd inside the council chamber.

Mayor Leonard Riley announced that city hall will be closed on Monday, May 29th in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. It will reopen at 8 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 30th.