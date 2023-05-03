Reed Foundation awards three scholarships at annual gala Published 11:00 am Wednesday, May 3, 2023

The Reed Foundation’s second annual community gala had a packed-out room on Saturday as over 300 guests attended.

“It was amazing,” said Reed Foundation Director Torrance Rudd. “We sold over 325 tickets. The place was absolutely full.”

Many from the community came out to the Valley Community Center to show their support for the honored guests.

During the gala, the Reed Foundation honored three community members for their hard work in the community, Major TJ Wood from Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, Chattahoochee Fuller Center Project Director Kim Roberts and Educator Dr. Frankie Bell.

“We wanted to want to raise awareness of the wonderful people that are doing things in the community that people may not know about,” Rudd said. “That’s what the Helping Hand award is for us.”

The Reed Foundation League of College Scholars awarded three students from the county with scholarships during the gala. Madison Winston from Lanett High School, Chase Carithers from Springwood High School and Ariel Hall from Lanett High School were the recipients.

“We also wanted to give scholarships to students just to let them know that their efforts are not going without notice,” Rudd said.

The evening’s host was Pastor Michael Stiggers. City of Camp Hill Mayor Dr. Messiah Williams-Cole gave a speech to the scholarship recipients. Vocal Vibez performed live music throughout the gala as well.

With such a success for the second year in a row, Rudd said they are eager to continue the event next year.

“We’re excited to do it again and honor three more people next year,” Rudd said.