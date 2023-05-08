Sarah Jean “Bea” Upchurch Published 4:58 pm Monday, May 8, 2023

Sarah Jean “Bea” Upchurch, a spirited and loving lady, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2023, in Lanett, Alabama. She was born on September 23, 1949, in Montgomery, Alabama.

Bea is survived by her children, Chris (Denise) Clark, Brian (Kelly) Clark, Kate (Glenn) Pruitt, and Michelle Clark. She was a proud grandmother to Kendall Clark, Christalyn (Jake) Thomas, CD Clark, Caitlyn Clark, Tyler Clark, Dylan Clark, Jamie Clark, Shelby Pruitt, Emily Pruitt, and Michael Rainwater. Bea was also blessed with two great-grandchildren, Maddox Clark and Kinsley Thomas. She is further survived by her siblings, Kay Dodgen, Steve (Becki) Richardson, and Jim (Brenda) Richardson, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Bea was preceded in death by her husband, William T. Upchurch; her son, Robert Mark Clark; her mother, Kathryn Power; her father, James F. Richardson; and her aunt, Jewel Power.

Throughout her life, Bea was known for her love of the Lord and her dedication to her family. She was a wonderful mother who always put her children first and made sure they knew they were loved. Bea was also an animal lover, often taking in stray pets and providing them with a loving home.

Bea had a green thumb and took great pride in her beautiful flower gardens. She enjoyed spending time outdoors, tending to her plants and watching them grow. Bea was also an excellent cook, known for her delicious meals and her ability to make anyone feel welcome in her home.

In her spare time, Bea enjoyed crafts and was a frequent flier of QVC purchases.

Graveside services will be Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 3:00P.M. EDT in Harmony Memorial Park. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 1:30P.M. EDT to 2:30P.M. EDT

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the First United Methodist Church of Lanett, AL.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the nurses, doctors, and staff of Chattahoochee Hospice and Diversicare Lanett for the compassionate care given to Mrs. Upchurch.

Please visit her Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind message for her family, share a memory of Mrs. Upchurch, or to light a Remembrance Candle in her memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home directing.