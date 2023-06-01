Saturday wreck on US-431 in Chambers County claims the life of a Sandy Springs, Georgia woman Published 8:13 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

ALEX CITY POST – A two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 8:45 p.m. Saturday, May 27, has claimed the life of a Sandy Springs, Ga., woman. Emily J. White, 41, was critically injured when the 2011 Toyota Camry she was driving collided head-on with the 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by Brandon N. Brown, 43, of Roanoke. White was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, for medical treatment.

On Monday, May 29, White succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased. Brown was also injured and transported to Piedmont Medical Center in Columbus, Ga. The crash occurred on U.S. 431 near the 175 mile marker, approximately 15 miles south of Roanoke, in Chambers County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

