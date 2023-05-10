Second Abel memorial ride to be held July 8 Published 10:30 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

The second annual memorial ride for Deputy J’mar Abel will be held on July 8 in LaFayette.

The Fuller Memorial Benefit group and the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office will meet at the courthouse square and proceed down Highway 431.

Abel worked for the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office for two years before he passed away in the line of duty in 2022. Abel left behind his fiance, Jasmine Gaddist, and his two children.

“Nobody ever knows how to prepare for something like that,” said Candy Miles, spokesperson for the Fuller Memorial Benefit Group.

The Fuller Memorial Benefit Group will be selling chicken plates and t-shirts during the event.

All the proceeds for the memorial ride will go into a trust that was started last year for Abel’s children, Braxton and Giovanni.

This will be the second year for the memorial ride. Members of the group have stayed in contact with Gaddist.

“We were very pleased last year,” Miles said.

“You want to help each other out at times like this, so we’re very blessed that we were able to do that.”

The Auburn Police Department, Roanoke Police Department and the Blue Knights group, a group of retired law enforcement officers, will also participate in the memorial ride.