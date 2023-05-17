THINC hosts annual Expeditions Signing Day Published 10:30 am Wednesday, May 17, 2023

More than a dozen THINC College & Career Academy students participated in a signing day for the school’s Expeditions program on Friday.

The students signed on for a jumpstart for a future career through youth apprenticeships with eight community businesses.

Much like an athletic-style signing day, the students signed papers for work-based learning opportunities with local businesses at THINC Academy’s sixth annual Expeditions Signing Day. The event showcases the internship-style program through THINC Academy and the Troup County School System.

“Signing Day is about an opportunity where industry connects with students, giving them the opportunity to participate in internships and partnerships, where they go into those industries, get exposed to everything they do there, make determinations of what they want to do long-term with their career and get paid while learning school credit,” THINC CEO Gerald Wyatt said.

Expeditions is a work-based learning program that connects students to careers in manufacturing, healthcare and business. The program helps students by creating meaningful career exploration opportunities, which in turn creates a sustainable workforce pipeline for local employers.

Businesses participating in Friday’s signing day include City of LaGrange Marketing and Communications, CVS Health, Kia, Callaway Athletic Department, LaGrange Athletic Department, Weiler Forestry, Wellstar Orthopedic & Sports Medicine and UrgenCare.

Wyatt said they have additional signings planned for a few other industries which were not included in the event due to end-of-the-school-year conflicts.

Some of the students will start working as soon as June 1, Wyatt said.

The following students participated in the the signing day:

Saralynn Pelt (Callaway High School, Athletic Trainer Assistant)

Cassie Robinson (City of LaGrange, Marketing and Communications Intern)

Armani Harris (CVS Health, Pharmacy Tech Externship)

Austin Brazil (CVS Health, Customer Service Externship)

Braylon Gilger (CVS Health, Pharmacy Tech Externship)

Janae’ Johnson (CVS Health, Pharmacy Tech Externship)

Jasiah Tigner (CVS Health, Customer Service Externship)

Sakilah N McFarland (CVS Health, Customer Service Externship)

Matthew Bono Kia, Engineering and Mechatronics Intern)

Sophie Clough (LaGrange High School Athletic Trainer Assistant)

Bianca Holliman-Graves (UrgenCare, Billing and Occupational Medicine Assistant)

Brayden Neal (Weiler Forestry, Engineering Intern)