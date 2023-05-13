Valley Bowl has new owners Published 10:00 am Saturday, May 13, 2023

Valley Bowl has new ownership. The establishment will close at the end of May and reopen in July under the management of the owners of The Skatin’ Rink in Valley.

Valley Bowl’s last day of service will be May 31. Carmen and Jason Turnham, owners of The Skatin’ Rink, plan to reopen the business in early July as The Bowlin’ Alley.

“Because we are such a small town, we don’t have the ability to offer a lot of entertainment. So it’s very important to us to keep what we do have,” Turnham said. “That way it helps support the local economy instead of having to go to a neighboring city for entertainment.”

They have already begun renovations. They are currently remodeling the pool and bar room to become an arcade room. New video arcade machines are scheduled to be put in by July 6.

Fluorescent enhancements will be added to the bowling lanes. There will be eight new televisions for viewing games during sports seasons. Lighting and fans will be updated as well.

Many of the renovations and updates will be done over time.

“If it wasn’t for the community supporting us with The Skatin’ Rink, it wouldn’t be as successful as it is right now,” Turnham said. “So it’s going to be important that we all come together and be able to do the same for The Bowlin’ Alley.”

After the bowling alley reopens, one of Turnham’s short-term goals is to install digital scorekeepers on half of the bowling alleys.

Further down the road, they plan to replace the current pinsetters with string pinsetters.

The current pinsetters are the original machines from when the bowling alley opened in 1962. They have three motors and over 2,000 working parts. Turnham said the string pinsetters will cut 75% of the power used per machine.

However, Turnham said they still plan to honor the historical attractions of the establishment.

The famous cheeseburger will remain on the menu at the snack bar with some new additions. They also plan to have a section by the front for a museum telling the history of the bowling alley since it first opened.

“We saw the same potential in it that we did with The Skatin’ Rink,” Turnham said. “They’re both historical pieces of the Valley.”

The establishment has been in operation for the past 60 years. In 2004, James and Harry Caldwell purchased it. In July 2022, they closed the bowling alley, leaving only the snack bar operational.

A retirement celebration for the Caldwell brothers will be held on May 28 at Valley Bowl from 2 to 4 p.m.