Valley man arrested after firing shots during altercation with officers Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

According to a press release from the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, at approximately 10:35 a.m. CST, an Alabama State Trooper, a Chambers County Deputy, and Reserve Deputy approached a suspicious vehicle at Cusseta Travel Plaza, located at Exit 70 on I-85. The vehicle was occupied by Joseph Blackstone, 37, of Valley, whom the officers knew to have an outstanding arrest warrant.

As the officers approached the vehicle, Blackstone was holding a handgun out of his window. After refusing to comply, Blackstone exited his vehicle, pointing his weapon at officers and threatening to shoot them. Blackstone then attempted to walk away. A deputy then deployed a Taser, striking Blackstone in the back. Officers rushed to him, and a struggle ensued.

During the struggle, Blackstone fired at least one shot into the ground and bit a deputy. While biting the deputy, Blackstone attempted to angle the weapon up and fired another shot. Officers were finally able to take him into custody after multiple Taser shots. Blackstone was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault, 2nd degree, resisting arrest, and reckless endangerment. More charges are pending. Blackstone is currently being held at Chambers County Detention Facility with no bond. This case remains under investigation by the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

Sheriff Jeff Nelson thanks all surrounding agencies that responded to the scene for assistance, including the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Valley Police Department and Lee County Sheriff’s Office.