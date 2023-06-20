Aubie headlines second wellness center open house in LaFayette Published 9:00 am Tuesday, June 20, 2023

The Chambers County Health and Wellness Center hosted its second open house event on Friday with a special appearance by Aubie the Auburn Tiger mascot.

“Our goal is to give the community a casual event where they can come learn about what we offer here,” said Chambers County Extension Coordinator Rachel Snoddy. “And also have some fun with the community.”

During the open house, Auburn University mascot Aubie arrived to take a tour of the Community Health and Wellness Center’s OnMed telehealth station. Kids who attended the open house also played cornhole, enjoyed a bounce house and toured the LaFayette Fire truck.

Auburn University Rural Health Project, Chambers County Extension Office, Chambers County Commission and the city of LaFayette partnered to bring the Community Health and Wellness Center to the area.

The OnMed station, sponsored by AU and the Chambers County Commission, provides free health consultations with certified, virtual healthcare providers. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and weekends from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Throughout June and July, AU offered free speech and hearing screenings to the community at the center. Speech and hearing screenings will continue on June 30, July 10 and July 14 at 1 p.m. The center will offer HIV Testing on June 27 at 11 a.m.

Dr.Linda Gibson-Young, professor of nursing at Auburn, has organized educational sessions and health screenings hosted by students and faculty from many health-related disciplines including nursing, pharmacy, social work, kinesiology and nutrition science.

“Hopefully, everybody can come by and see us,” Snoddy said.