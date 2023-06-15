Auburn football camp showcases Valley talent Published 11:03 am Thursday, June 15, 2023

Auburn University hosted a football camp for elite high school athletes this past Sunday and several Valley Football standouts were in attendance.

Zan Woody, Antwan Greenwood, and Keunta Lynch all attended the camp on Sunday. The three juniors should all play key roles for Valley’s football team this upcoming season.

The camp gave the players the opportunity to work with several college coaches. It also gave the players the opportunity to showcase their talent and hopefully catch the eyes of college scouts.

This is the first of a few camps that Antwan Greenwood will be doing this summer. His next camp will be at Alabama State later this summer.

Greenwood’s goal over the summer is to just use these camps to make him a better football player.

“Try to learn some new skills and put it on the field,” Greenwood said. At the Auburn camp Greenwood learned some different hand techniques to use as a defensive linemen and he learned how to get off the ball quicker.

Getting off the ball and hand techniques are probably the most important skills for any defensive lineman. Greenwood said that the defensive lineman at the camp also worked on swim moves and footwork.

Through this camp, Greenwood was able to meet the assistant defensive lineman coach for Auburn University.

The Auburn camp had all of the participants separated by grade level. This gave the Valley athletes the opportunity to see how they stacked up against athletes at their level in the state of Alabama.

There can be a very anxious feeling when performing in front of big crowds or college coaches for these younger athletes.

“I was kind of nervous,” Greenwood said. “The nervousness had got out me when I had started doing it.”

To work through this nervousness, Greenwood just got out there anyway and performed in the drills. Greenwood was able to “just put it all on the field” at the camp.

The defensive lineman at the camp were able to do one on one drills against the offensive linemen.

This was Greenwood’s favorite part of the camp.

“I won all of my reps,” Greenwood said. “I think I was the best one in my grade level there at d-line.”