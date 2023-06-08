Beulah’s Phillips adds all-state honors to her resume Published 10:00 am Thursday, June 8, 2023

Beulah Softball’s star pitcher Brandy Phillips has finished her career as a Bobcat, but she isn’t done racking up accomplishments just yet.

After another stellar season, the Alabama Sports Writers Association has named Brandy Phillips to the all-state team. Phillips was named first team all-state after a year where she helped lead her team to a state semifinals appearance.

This is Phillips’ third all-state appearance. Phillips will be continuing her softball career at Wallace State Community College-Hanceville.

This is just another accomplishment in a long list of accomplishments for Phillips. She recently just graduated as the valedictorian for the class of 2023 at Beulah High School.

Brandy Phillips did it all for the Bobcats this season. On offense, Phillips had a batting average of .579. Phillips also had six home runs and 36 runs batted in. Phillips had 66 hits in total, 25 of those hits were extra base hits.

As a pitcher, Brandy logged 193 innings and held an earned run average of under two. She finished the season with 23 wins, seven losses and 221 strikeouts.

Head Coach Stan Pepper has continuously raved about his former star that helped lead his team to multiple state tournaments.

Pepper said that Phillips was an “outstanding leader” and an “extremely hard worker” during her time at Beulah.

“She was a great ambassador for Beulah High School,” Pepper said. Pepper also said Phillips will be missed.

After an incredible season for Beulah, Pepper was surprised to hear that Philips was the only player for the Bobcats to be named to an all-state team. There were several other players for Beulah that could have been named to an all-state team based off of their performance from this past season.