CCSD receives $2000 scholarship from AJIN and Wooshin USA Published 10:00 am Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Chambers County School District Dr. Casey Chambley received business scholarship donations on Thursday, June 22, from Mr. David Wilkinson with AJIN USA and Mr. Kirby Hadaway with Wooshin USA.

AJIN and Wooshin partnered as silver sponsors committing $1000.00 each towards the district’s staff appreciation luncheon held on May 25 and the back-to-school staff breakfast planned for August 2, 2023.

Chambley said that support from these Chambers County industries significantly benefits the students and

staff of the district.

