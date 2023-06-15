Celebrate LaFayette Main Street’s one-year anniversary Published 7:49 am Thursday, June 15, 2023

LaFayette Main Street will be hosting an open house on Friday to celebrate the first anniversary of LaFayette’s designation as a Main Street community.

The public is invited to enjoy finger foods catered by LaFayette’s Krave Korner and get acquainted with the LaFayette Main Street office in the former Hightower building.

LaFayette received its designation from Alabama Main Street in June 2022.

According to LaFayette Main Street Director DeAnna Hand, community surveys have reflected that citizens have felt renewed optimism and civic pride since the designation. Two new businesses have opened downtown, and 27 jobs have been generated in the area.

“It’s really been instrumental for the success of downtown,” Hand said. “We’ve seen a lot of interest throughout the community and throughout our city, just starting to see that spark back and seeing things come back alive.”

Over 1200 Main Street volunteer hours have been logged throughout the year. According to Hand, over $81,000 public funds and about $139,000 private funds have been invested in downtown’s success.

“That just shows you that you know so many people are excited and encouraged about the change in the revitalization of downtown,” Hand said. “A lot of people were very excited about the Food Truck Festival, about the downtown Easter Egg Hunt, as well as the Portraits of Honor.”

The organization has hosted several projects in its first year to both create new traditions on the square and embrace LaFayette’s history and the community members who left lasting impacts on the city.

LaFayette Main Street will be offering a Historic Tax Credit workshop through the Alabama Historical Commission on June 27. The workshop will help property owners, economic specialists and neighborhood leaders learn about the tax credit.

“We’re really thankful for the city of LaFayette as well as the county commission, and we definitely appreciate their partnership and support,” Hand said.