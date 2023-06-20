Chambers County Library offers fun-filled summer activities Published 9:30 am Tuesday, June 20, 2023

With schools closed and summer underway, the Chambers County Library has opened its doors to children and families with two months filled with summer programs. Between the two libraries in Valley and LaFayette, 72 programs will be offered for preschoolers to senior adults throughout June and July.

“All summer activities are free. We have something for everyone this summer at the library with programs scheduled almost daily beginning June 2 until July 21. We invite everyone to come take part,” said Library Director Mary Hamilton in a press release.

The Bradshaw Library programs kicked off with a “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” showing on the lawn. “Families brought chairs and blankets. The weather was perfect, and the Coffee Cabin provided some great food and delicious treats for the crowd of more than 200,” said Jade Letson, children’s program coordinator in a press release.

The LaFayette Library hosted Tween and Teen Game Day in the afternoon with a visit from the CyberGame Truck. On June 13, kids were delighted at both libraries by Lew-E the Clown during the Comedy Circus Show.

With severe storms and a tornado watch on Wednesday, Lego Club and Game Day for Grownups were canceled.

However, the fun continued on Thursday with Make and Take Craft events. Kids at Bradshaw Library created friendship bracelets at 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. In LaFayette, children got to try their hand at foil art and puff paint.

A visit by puppeteer Gene Cordova and Cirque Du Todd starring magician and juggler, Todd Keys, is planned for later in the month. In July, STEM and Art Days will be scheduled for kids. The library will also host CyberGame Truck again and have an outdoor movie night.

According to Hamilton, the Sylvia Word McCollough Summer Reading Program is off to a great start with over 730 children and adults signed up for the reading challenge.

To combat the gap in reading that children often suffer during the summer, the Chambers County Library launched several programs including the Summer Reading Challenge. McCollough died in 2016, leaving a donation to the library for summer reading efforts. The library used the fund to create fun incentives for children to read during the summer.

From a treasure chest to coupons for Papa John’s Pizza, children can gain many incentive prizes. For every 400 pages read, the students earn Book Bucks that can be used at the Book Bucks Store.

“The incentives are there to encourage kids who may not do a lot of reading on their own. There is the issue of staying on the level that the kids were on when school ended, but we want to instill a sense of fun with reading,” Hamilton said. “You come in the summer, and we aren’t concerned with AR or taking tests. It’s just an invitation to come and read what you enjoy.”