#ChambersChill: CCDA’s latest campaign to promote local business for summer Published 10:30 am Tuesday, June 6, 2023

The Chambers County Development Authority is promoting local businesses in June with the Chambers Chill campaign. Throughout June, citizens can use the hashtag “#ChambersChill” at any local business to win a gift certificate.

“We don’t want people to feel like they have to travel to Auburn or Opelika or LaGrange to have fun this summer,” said College Intern/Marketing Director Andie Roberts. “We want our business to stay in the county and our economy to benefit from it.”

Businesses can also participate in Chambers Chill by posting their best ideas for a Chambers Chill such as a meal or a drink based on their services.

Throughout the month, the development authority will be posting on its Facebook and Instagram pages about various local businesses to give locals ideas of who to visit.

Some of the businesses that have participated or will be highlighted in the campaign are Gimme Some Sugar, Yummi’s Ice Cream Shop, Boom City USA, San Marco’s Mexican Restaurant, Huguley Nutrition, Mr. ICE, Givorn’s, Four Seasons Heating and Air and more.

LaFayette’s Gimme Some Sugar created its Chambers Chill special drink, a Passion Fruit Lemonade.

The summer campaign organized by Office Manager Cori Cook and Roberts aims to promote local businesses and market the county as a whole.

“We want to show Chambers County’s personality and bring it some more personality,” Cook said. “We want to highlight the good that’s here.”

The seasonal campaign began June 8. Many people from the community have already posted a photo of their idea for a way to chill in Chambers County. All posters will be put in a drawing for a gift certificate.