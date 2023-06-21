FEMA denies request for assistance after March storm Published 10:17 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Troup County announced Wednesday that despite tireless efforts from elected officials and staff on both state and local levels, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has denied the State of Georgia’s request for a major disaster declaration regarding the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding that impacted our community from March 25 – 27.

FEMA determined that the damage from these events did not meet the threshold to go beyond the capabilities of the state, local governments, and voluntary agencies. Therefore, supplemental federal assistance will not be provided.

“The Troup County Emergency Management Agency exhausted all available resources in trying to assist GEMA in preparing this request,” explained Troup County’s Deputy Fire Chief and EMA Director Zac Steele. “We stand committed to serving our citizens and will continue to explore all avenues in order to get our community resources that are available.”

Email newsletter signup