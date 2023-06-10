Health inspections passed with flying colors in Chambers County Published 9:00 am Saturday, June 10, 2023

For the past two months, every food establishment in Chambers County has had high health inspection scores, avoiding the need for any re-inspections.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health website, seven restaurants were reviewed and passed their inspections in May. Four of them passed with perfect scores.

A&E Lakeside Petro 1433 Co Rd 278 in Five Points passed with a 100. In LaFayette, Stephanie’s, Monte Alban 3 at 1310 Al Hwy 77 and Subway at 903 S LaFayette Street all passed with perfect scores as well.

The lowest-scored establishment was only a 93 for Tee’s Grab and Go on Magnolia Road in Lanett.

In April, there were 41 food service establishments inspected. All of them passed their inspections with a 95 or higher, but only 19 passed with perfect scores.

The local restaurants and convenience stores to earn 100 on their inspections were Gimme Some Sugar in LaFayette, Jet Pep #63 convenience store on Fob James Dr., Chuck’s BBQ, Wingstop and Sunny’s Home Cooking in Valley and China Moon and El Jimador in Lanett.

In Valley, the fast-food and chain restaurants that earned perfect scores were Pizza Hut, Dairy Queen, Taco Bell, Popeye’s and Dunkin Donuts. As for grocery stores, the Valley Givorn’s and Lanett’s Piggly Wiggly also earned a 100 rating.

The lowest-scored restaurant in April was Merl’s Diner, which scored 95.

Department of Public Health environmental staff inspects restaurants and food service facilities — including restaurants, grocery stores and convenience stores — through county health departments. Inspections are required to be done three times a year.

Restaurants are scored based on a number of criteria including food safety and quality, management and personnel cleanliness, equipment and physical facilities.

Establishments that score 85 to 100 are in satisfactory compliance with ADPH criteria. All of Chambers County’s food service establishments listed on the ADPH website have scored 93 or higher since March 2022.

Establishments with a score between 70 and 84 are required to be re-inspected within 60 days. A score of 60 to 69 requires that the establishment re-inspect within 48 hours. Establishments with a score below 60 are closed immediately.