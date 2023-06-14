Join Lanett’s Juneteenth celebration on Saturday Published 9:00 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

On Saturday, downtown Lanett will be filled with music, food and family fun during a weekend street festival in honor of Juneteenth. More than 11 artists will be performing live throughout the day.

The city of Lanett in partnership with the Greater Valley Juneteenth Committee will host the event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Lanett Mayor Jamie Heard and city council members signed a proclamation to make Juneteenth an employee holiday during the city council meeting on Monday.

Corey Ross of Lanett and others will present the Emancipation Proclamation to Lanett Mayor Jamie Heard during the festival to celebrate the emancipation of African American slaves in the U.S.

“This is a family celebration. It’s really about freedom from slavery and the Emancipation,” said Trudye Johnson, Greater Valley Juneteenth Committee member.

This year, in addition to gospel and hip-hop music, the entertainment will also include Latin music. Johnson said the committee encourages a variety of musical genres and regions during the festival each year.

“We see this event is an educational event. It speaks about culture. It’s a celebration for everybody. It brings the community together. You’ll see people of all cultures all races, young and old,” Johnson said.

Cameron Reed, Reed Foundation founder and Lanett High School graduate, will emcee during the event. Entertainment will be provided by several local music artists including the Chattahoochee River Keepers drummers, Kappa Alpha Psi Steppers from Miles College, Adry Sandoval, Curvy Girls R Dancing Too, Chosen Generations, FGO, CEO Big Man Griffin, Infinity Dream Dancers, Poet Ravencoft, JEVON and CC Music artists.

From a scavenger contest to face painting, children will have entertainment during the festival. Face painter Laurel Alford from Newnan will be in attendance. The King Jumpers inflatable slide and Sparky from the Lanett Fire Department will also be at the festival.

“We encourage people to come out with their families and enjoy a great day,” Johnson said.

The winners of the contests will be announced in the evening.

At dusk, the night will be capped off by fireworks across the street at the former Lanett Mill from Boom City USA.

The Greater Valley Juneteenth Committee was formed in 2011 by Dr. Randy Kelly, pastor of Goodsell United Methodist Church. Since then, each year the committee has celebrated Juneteenth in the community.

Local sponsors for the Juneteenth festival are the city of Lanett, Kenny Knox, Chattahoochee Federal Credit Union, Pilgrim Baptist Church, St John Community Baptist Church, Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce, Trammell Properties, Tabernacle of Praise, Alabama A&M

University Alumni, Goodsell United Methodist Church, West Point Development Authority, Capital City Bank, the city of West Point, Mt. Hermon Baptist Church, Boom City USA and Dobbs Corp.