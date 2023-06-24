Join the Beulah Friends of the Community for Yarbrough’s Crossroads project dedication Published 11:00 am Saturday, June 24, 2023

On June 27, the Beulah Friends of the Community will hold a dedication ceremony for Yarbrough’s Crossroads Landscape Project. Located at Lee Road 270 and Lee Road 279, the dedication will begin at 5:30 p.m. CT.

The project began in Nov. 2022. Throughout the project, the Friends of the Community unearthed an early 1900s rock well house that once served the community. The club added flower boxes and other decorative updates, including chain link sign panels for a community notice board.

A new flagpole was also donated and installed at the site. During the dedication ceremony, Boy Scout Troop 11 from Auburn will raise the U.S. flag on the new pole.

Earlier this year, the Beulah Family Day was open to the public for no charge thanks to community sponsorships. The community event included local craft vendors, a local talent show, food trucks and the club’s annual car show. The annual event helps raise funds for maintenance and clean-up of the intersection.

Lee County Engineer Justin Hardee and Lee County Commissioner Tony Langley worked to get the project approved. The Lee County Highway Department helped to upgrade the road shoulders.

The local elected officials who supported the project and are expected to attend the dedication include Senator Randy Price, and State Representative Debbie Hamby Wood and Langley.