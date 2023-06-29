LaGrange Community Band to host concert on Friday Published 11:30 am Thursday, June 29, 2023

By: Olivia Johnson

On Friday, the LaGrange Community Band will host its 13th annual Patriotic Concert at the Sweetland Amphitheatre at 8 p.m.

The all-volunteer community band is known for the Fourth of July concerts it has held every year since its start in 2010. The band currently performs around four concerts per year.

Along with the Christmas concert and Fourth of July kickoff at Sweetland each year, the band performs a spring concert and at the Lafayette birthday celebration in September.

Neal Brumbeloe, LaGrange Community Band Conductor, said the group is made up of musicians from ages 17 – 92.

“Our band is made up of a wide variety of people who just love playing music. Many of them were older members of the community who just loved playing when they were in school and it gives them a chance to repeat some things that they did earlier in their lifetime,” Brumbeloe said.

“We also have some younger folks in high school and college age. They’re playing with us because you’re looking for a challenge to play some a little more difficult stuff than they might play in their high school band.”

He said this year, Dr. Johnnie Vinson, band director emeritus of Auburn University, will be a guest conductor.

“He is going to conduct a couple of his original compositions during the concert and I’ll conduct the rest of the concert,” Brumbeloe said.

Brumbeloe said the concert will include patriotic pieces just in time for the Fourth of July weekend.

“These people give their time and talent to do this for free for the community. The musicians are very talented and it’s an excellent concert as good as any paid program people could go and see,” Brumbeloe said. “It’s also a patriotic thing, that kicks off the Fourth of July week.”

He said the band is ready to hit the stage at Sweetland through rain or sunshine.

“The band will be under a cover on the stage so we will play rain or shine. If the spectators get a little bit of a drizzle they can bring an umbrella or put on a raincoat and come out anyway to support us,” Brumbeloe said. “We have put hard work into our show and look forward to playing for the citizens of Troup County on Friday.”

For more information on LaGrange Community Band, visit their website at lagrangecommunityband.org.