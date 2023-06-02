LaGrange’s Market on Main returns for summer Published 9:30 am Friday, June 2, 2023

By Olivia Johnson

LaGrange’s longest-running local farmer’s market will open for the summer on Saturday, June 3, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Local farmers and makers are set up in the heart of downtown LaGrange on the sidewalks surrounding Flagpole Park and Main Street.

Email newsletter signup

Lily Hamilton, director of promotions and marketing for the Downtown LaGrange Development Authority, said DLDA is excited to bring another season of Market on Main to downtown LaGrange.

“The market is one of our favorite events we organize here at the DLDA. It is an ongoing event that gives residents a unique opportunity to get outside and buy the freshest locally grown produce,” Hamilton said.

During the market, customers have the opportunity to visit weekly in search of locally grown produce, including tomatoes, lettuces, cucumbers, corn, blueberries, baked goods, jams and live plants.

Offerings change throughout the season as the crops are ready for harvest at different times. Since 2020, the market includes not only local growers but also local artisans with handcrafted items such as jewelry, soaps, candles, scrubs, bird feeders and wind chimes.

In preparation for the new season, the market has been extended to noon.

Hamilton said the additional hour of the market came from wanting to make it assessable for late risers.

“I started hearing of a lot of people saying that they would love to come to the markets but were not able to because of how early it ended. I am hoping that by extending the hours until noon, it will allow for more people to stop by,” Hamilton said.

“I am looking forward to seeing all my vendors each morning. They are all so kind and a true joy to be around. Seeing their smiling faces and those of the shoppers is a highlight for me and the reason why I do it. “

Hamilton said so far the opening day of the market will include 26 vendors with more potential vendors reaching out every day.

“The market is an important staple because it helps support local farmers, growers and makers, who may not otherwise have a brick-and-mortar store or have another avenue to sell their products,” Hamilton said. “It is important to raise awareness of the importance of farming and the vital role it plays in our economy. Farmers are the backbone of America, working sun-up to sun-down to provide food for those around them.”