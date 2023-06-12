Lanett announces new head football coach Published 6:21 pm Monday, June 12, 2023

After a three week search, Lanett High School has named Wayne “Chip” Seagle as their new Head Football Coach.

This marks the first time since 2009 that someone not named Clifford Story has held the title of head coach for Lanett’s football team.

Seagle had served as an assistant coach for Lanett for over a decade before leaving for a brief stint to coach in Georgia.

The board approved the hiring of Seagle unanimously. Many in attendance were excited to have a familiar face coaching the kids.

Former Head Coach Clifford Story was heavily involved in the hiring process. He coached with Seagle for several years.

“He understand the foundation,” Story said. “He know what it took for us to get Lanett where Lanett is. I trust him, he’s loyal, he’s committed.”

Story also said that the athletes within Lanett’s program already love Seagle.

“The three years he was gone, I missed him,” Story said.

According to Story, fans should not expect much of a drop off in quality with Seagle as the new head coach.

“They gone expect a disciplined team, a team that gone play hard,” Story said. “Coach is gone coach hard. They gone be fundamentally sound.”

One of the key differences Story noted between him and Seagle was their personality.

“He gone bring some charisma,” Story said. “I’m a little [more] laid back than he is. His personality gone show within the football program.”

This new era of football begins a week after summer workouts started for Lanett. With someone with experience in the program getting the job, the transition should be as smooth as it could possibly be.