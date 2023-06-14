Lanett Police Department to welcome new officer after swearing-in ceremony Published 9:30 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Officer Patrick VinZant was officially sworn in to serve Lanett Police Department during a ceremony at Monday’s city council meeting.

“First of all, I’d like to thank you for letting me have this opportunity mayor, the council and the chief,” VinZant said during the meeting.

VinZant has 10 years of law enforcement experience and another 10 years of public safety experience as a Georgia medic. He worked as an officer for the Pheonix City Police Department as a member of the SWAT team, School Resource Officer and investigations.

Later, VinZant served in Afghanistan as diplomatic security.

“I found a calling to come back because I was actually going to be a farmer but I felt a calling to come back to serve people and watch out for them to help them and guide them,” VinZant said.

Police Chief Denise McCain welcomed VinZant to the department.

“We’re always welcome officers with their season to experience that knowledge already,” McCain said. “We’re going welcome him to the family.”

Since her swearing-in as police chief in March, McCain has stated that the department is in need of new officers. The department still has three openings available.