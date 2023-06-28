Local Talent Showcased at Point Basketball Camp Published 1:05 pm Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Point University’s Women’s basketball team hosted a basketball camp this past Saturday for local high schoolers.

The camp was open to girls grades 8-12. The camp started at 10 in the morning and ended at three that afternoon.

The campers at the camp were from all around the area. Several players from Lanett, Callaway, and other surrounding schools attended the camp.

While at the camp, the girls worked on some of the fundamentals. The campers worked on free throws, transition offense, post scoring, and in game defense.

Point’s Head Coach, Tory Wooley, facilitated the camp along with Alexis Tate, some of Point’s players and their manager.

One of the aspects of the game that Wooley emphasized at the camp was leadership.

Wooley implored the girls to be leaders on their respective teams.

“We definitely want to let them know that they are leaders and it’s okay to be different,” Wooley said. “It’s okay to be a leader not only on the court, but in the classroom and their community. We definitely want to push making good choices not only on the court, but off the court as well.”

There were several girls that stood out at the camp for Wooley and the others.

Wooley said that Makayla Davis, Makia White, Merci Hallmore, and Nakeriona Heard were all stars of the camp on Saturday.

The camp was very competitive throughout the day. The girls competed in a full court team game as well as several other team competitions.

The camp also awarded prizes to some of the top campers. Two of the awards were called the Lady Skyhawk award. The other two awards were presented to the workhorse of the camp and the MVP of the camp.

Sarah McCormick and Mya Wiggings won the two Lady Skyhawk awards.

Takayla Tucker won the Workhorse award and Makiah White was the MVP of the camp.

The camp served as an opportunity for the campers to enhance their basketball skills, but the camp also gave Wooley and his staff an opportunity to grow relationships with some of the talent in the area.

“It’s some talent in this area,” Wooley said. “We definitely want to be able to get those relationships started and build those connections and give kids an opportunity and a platform to showcase their abilities.”

The cost for the camp was $50 per athlete.

The camp provided lunch for each camper that attended.

One of the main things that impressed Wooley at the camp was the amount of improvement he saw from each camper that attended.

“They really did a phenomenal job of grasping our tunnel drill,” Wooley said. “It’s pretty much a fundamental full court layup drill that is all about passing, shooting, running the court and they did a really good job of displaying those talents and abilities just from morning until now.”

The tunnel drill that the campers ran was one of the more intense aspects of the camp.

The campers had to run up and down the court passing the ball and hit layups. The campers also had to score enough points within the time limit to pass the drill.

The camp not only benefited the campers, it also benefited Point’s players that helped to facilitate the camp.

“We have a lot of players that want to become coaches one day,” Wooley said.

The players got the opportunity to pick teams for the scrimmage and make their own rotations.

This should benefit the players that plan to eventually coach their own teams in the future. 05