Man dies after suffering medical emergency in Chambers County Jail Published 10:29 am Monday, June 12, 2023

A Cusseta man was pronounced dead after suffering what was called a medical emergency while in a holding cell at the Chambers County Jail Sunday according to a press release from the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 11, 2023, Christian Wayne Strickland, 23, of Cusseta, was arrested by Valley Police Department for public intoxication.

Upon arrival at the Chambers County Detention Facility, Strickland was placed in a holding cell under observation.

Shortly after arrival, Strickland began to convulse and medical personnel responded and administered Narcan, a brand name for the medication naloxone, which is used to reverse or reduce the effects of opioid overdose..

“Strickland was transported to East Alabama Medical Center, and after many lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced dead by the Lee County Coroner’s Office,” the release said.

According to Valley Police Chief Mike Reynolds, at 9:20 a.m. officers received a call to the 2200 block of Highway 29 in reference to a white male breaking into a residence.

When officers arrived, they located Christian Wayne Strickland laying on the ground near the callers residence. According to Reynolds, Strickland was taken into custody and charged with public intoxication.

Strickland was transported to the Valley Police Department where he was booked and taken to the Chambers County Detention Facility.

The investigation was turned over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation to conduct an independent investigation.

According to the press release, it is policy any in-custody death be turned over to ALEA for further investigation.