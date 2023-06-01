Valley PD searches for suspect in shooting death Published 7:31 am Thursday, June 1, 2023

On May 31, 2023, at approximately 9:37 P.M., officers of the Valley Police Department were called to the Verandas Apartments in reference to a shooting. On their arrival, they found a Hispanic male (later identified as Ericsson Sandoval, 27 years old) lying in the roadway in front of building #5. Sandoval had been shot multiple times and was found dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Sandoval, a native of Venezuela, had entered the United States on July 5, 2022. It is not known how long he has been in our area. At this time, we have not identified a motive or received a description of the shooter. Sandoval will be transported to the Medical Examiners office in Montgomery for autopsy.

Valley Police Department thanks Lanett PD, West Point PD, Opelika PD, the Chambers County Sheriff’s office, the Lee County Sheriff’s office, and the East Alabama Fire and EMS for their assistance.

Email newsletter signup

This case is still under investigation. If anyone has any information concerning this case, please call the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200 or the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP, 833-AL1-Stop, or on-line at www.2156stop.com.