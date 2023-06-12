Man killed in accident on Ben Brown Road Published 5:25 pm Monday, June 12, 2023

A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11, has claimed the life of a Columbus, Georgia. man, according to a press release from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Romie Lee West, 59, was fatally injured when the 2012 Harley Davison he was operating struck the 2002 Ford F-150 driven by Steven Alan Calich, 40, of Cusseta, according to the press release.

West was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Ben Brown Road, approximately five miles south of Valley, in Chambers County. Nothing further is available as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Email newsletter signup