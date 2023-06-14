Mission group from Minden helps with the CFCP project Published 10:30 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

LANETT — In spite of the light rain on Tuesday, work proceeded on the Chattahoochee Fuller Center Project’s senior duplex.

“It’s really coming along,” CFCP Executive Director Kim Roberts told The Valley Times News on Tuesday afternoon. “We are getting it close to having it dried in. They have been putting OSB on the roof and putting in windows and doors. I am really impressed with the job being done.”

Most of the construction work is being down by a mission group from Fort Payne, Alabama. They are being assisted by some youth from the First Baptist Church of Minden, Louisiana.

Some of the youth have been painting Hardie Board in the former Chevrolet building across from Batson-Cook Hardware. “Some of them have been helping us at the ReUse Store,” Roberts said. “It’s so nice to have this much help. They have been helping us store some items, price some of them and put them on shelves. We just love having them around. The young people are being led by their youth pastors, Chad and Jodi, and Chad’s wife Dana. It’s been really special having them all here.”

If the rainy weather clears, the Minden youth will doing a Block of Blessings in the Jackson Heights neighborhood. They will be painting three houses, planting some shrubbery and doing yard work.

On Monday afternoon, they were treated to dinner in the Jane Farrar Event Center in downtown Lanett. The meal was catered by Autry & Company. Each plate had pulled pork sandwiches, macaroni and cheese, pasta salad, chips, cookies and a choice of iced tea or lemonade.

Some of the meals for the work crews are being provided by local restaurants like Terri’s Mill Village Cafe and Johnny’s Pizza. A number of local churches are also helping out, among them Lanett First Baptist, West Point First Baptist, West Point Methodist and West Point Presbyterian. Lanett firefighters have also been grilling hamburgers and hot dogs.

The youth are spending nights at Valley Community Center and being transported around in a Red River coach.

The Fort Payne group has been staying at Mount Hermon Baptist Church. The 1,526-square-foot home is being being built for three retired people. Jimmy and Patricia Carlisle will be living in one of the units and Angela McCray in the other. At some point, there will be a home dedication program where the new homeowners will be given the keys and a Bible.