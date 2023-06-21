New hotspot: Blue Goat opens at marina Published 9:30 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

The Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Blue Goat restaurant to West Point Lake on Tuesday with a ribbon cutting.

“We love coming and spending time out here at this business,” said GVA Chamber of Commerce Director Carrie Wood. “And we’re so glad you guys took the opportunity to open it back up and give everyone the opportunity to come out and show them what we have to offer here.”

Currently, the Blue Goat’s bar and limited menu are open. The restaurant offers burgers, hot dogs and sandwiches. A popular item on the menu is the mini Hawaiian cheeseballs.

Owners Scott and Amy Sturgeon promise “fresh food and good times” at the restaurant and convenience store at the Southern Harbor Resort and Marina.

Many boaters and lake visitors have already patronized the Blue Goat and shown their support.

Sturgeon said he wants to create a welcoming and fun atmosphere for locals of the Valley and visitors alike.

“We want everyone to feel welcome,” Sturgeon said.

Sturgeon and his wife have visited West Point Lake many times over the years.

They developed a dream of taking the restaurant on and creating a fun hangout spot for the boaters as well as the local community in the West Point area.

“I just want to thank everyone for coming out,” Scott Sturgeon said. “We’re thankful for the opportunity but also we want to do the area proud.”