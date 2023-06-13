OUR VIEW: Support Juneteenth celebrations countywide Published 9:35 am Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Juneteenth, or Emancipation Day or Freedom Day, is significant in our nation’s history. It commemorates the day when the news of freedom reached the last remaining enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865. This day signifies the end of slavery in the United States and celebrates the long overdue emancipation of millions of enslaved individuals for generations. As we approach Juneteenth this year, Chambers County joins the nation in organizing meaningful events to honor this milestone and reflect on its importance for our community and country.

Juneteenth serves as a reminder of African Americans’ resilience, strength, and perseverance throughout history. The delayed arrival of emancipation news in Texas exemplifies Black Americans’ ongoing struggle for freedom and equality even after the Emancipation Proclamation. It reminds us that progress is continuous and that the fight for racial justice and equality remains vital in our present society.

We applaud the efforts of all who organized and volunteered to be a part of the growing movement to honor Juneteenth with each celebration throughout the county. We hope the community recognizes the importance of acknowledging this historic day and its impact on our collective identity and supports as many of these gatherings as possible this weekend. This year’s celebrations aim to provide educational opportunities, foster unity, and promote cultural appreciation.

Email newsletter signup

The events planned in the county reflect the significance of Juneteenth and provide an opportunity for residents and visitors to learn, engage, and celebrate together.

By participating in these celebrations, we acknowledge past struggles, celebrate progress, and reinforce our commitment to creating a future where freedom, justice, and equality prevail for all.