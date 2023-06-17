PHOTOS: West Point 10U all-stars took on the 10U Troup Nationals in a scrimmage Published 12:06 am Saturday, June 17, 2023

The West Point 10u all-star baseball team took on the Troup County Parks and Rec 10u all-stars in a scrimmage as they prepare for Dixie Youth tournaments over the summer.

📸 Ed Pugh















































































