PHOTOS: West Point 10U all-stars took on the 10U Troup Nationals in a scrimmage

Published 12:06 am Saturday, June 17, 2023

By Ed Pugh

WEST POINT, GA – JUNE 16: The Troup County Parks and Rec 10u all-star baseball team took on West Point 10u all-stars in a scrimmage as they prepare for Dixie Youth tournaments over the summer. (Photo by Ed Pugh)

The West Point 10u all-star baseball team took on the Troup County Parks and Rec 10u all-stars in a scrimmage as they prepare for Dixie Youth tournaments over the summer.

📸 Ed Pugh

 

More News

Alabama enacts two programs to bolster workforce development

Alabama DHR seeking foster homes for elderly, disabled adults

Education Curator Richard Trammell speaks on Alabama’s textile history

‘I’m very proud of our cadets:’ Impressive awards for Lanett High cadets at JROTC camp

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events