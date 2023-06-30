Reed Foundation to host Youth Explosion Published 11:30 am Friday, June 30, 2023

The Reed Foundation is hosting the first annual Community Youth Explosion on July 29 at 5 p.m. EST.

The music fest is open to any individuals or groups in the community.

The event will take place at the Lanett Mill parking lot.

“We’re inviting all local churches, choirs, praise teams, dancers, to come out,” said Reed Foundation Director Torrance Rudd. “It’s going to be like a concert.”

The community fest will also have bouncy houses, face painting and food vendors.

Rudd said everyone in the community is invited to come out and enjoy “food, fun and fellowship.”

“We always want to do something that targets our youth, but we want the whole entire community to come out for a day of fun and relaxation,” Rudd said.

Those interested in becoming food vendors can reach out to the Reed Foundation at 706-590-9676.