Sav-A-Life Lanett unveils donated ultrasound Published 11:00 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

For the past 38 years, Sav-A-Life in Lanett has served the community for its pregnancy and childcare needs. The nonprofit will host an open house and dedication to welcome the community in on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

A dedication will be held at 1:30 p.m. for the new ultrasound machine donated by the Alabama State Board of Missions with the Alabama Baptist Convention.

“It’s a brand new ultrasound machine that’s been donated to us,” said Sav-A-Life Executive Director Machelle Hall. “We want to dedicate it and give the community an opportunity to get to know us and celebrate with us.”

Email newsletter signup

The open house will include a tour of the facilities and the free services the organization offers.

Sav-A-Life has been in the community since 1985, offering its confidential services for free.

“We thought we would just have an open house because a lot of people in our community know we’re here, but they don’t really know what all we offer,” Hall said.

The services are all completed by registered nurses.

Sav-A-Life offers pregnancy testing, first-trimester ultrasounds and the Earn-While-You-Learn educational program.

The program teaches new parents about pregnancy, parenting and other life skills. Participants earn “baby bucks,” which can be used to buy baby supplies such as new car seats, cribs, diapers and baby clothes.

All the services are supported by businesses, individuals and the Valley United Fund.