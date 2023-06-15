Springwood School earns SAIS accreditation Published 8:50 am Thursday, June 15, 2023

Springwood School announced via a press release it has achieved accreditation from the Southern Association of Independent Schools (SAIS), demonstrating its adherence to quality standards and commitment to strategic improvement.

The school’s mission of providing quality education in a nurturing environment, focusing on mind, body, and spiritual development, guided the implementation of a comprehensive school plan.

To assess Springwood School’s compliance with standards and mission, a team representing SAIS conducted an on-site visit. Comprised of diverse educational leaders from institutions across the region, the team reviewed the school’s self-study, standards compliance, and mission adherence.

In their report, the SAIS visiting team highlighted Springwood School as the only independent school choice serving grades K4-12 in the area, offering a rigorous academic program, athletic opportunities, artistic engagement, and a commitment to Christian principles.

Accreditation from SAIS connects Springwood School to an international network of successful educational institutions. The accreditation serves as a globally recognized symbol of quality in education for students and teachers alike.

In the current education landscape, accreditation plays a vital role in demonstrating a school’s effectiveness and its ability to provide a fruitful learning experience for students.

Achieving accreditation reflects the school’s commitment to rigorous standards, continuous improvement, and quality assurance through self-evaluation and peer review.

SAIS accreditation grants schools access to a network of services and technical assistance, facilitating the identification and achievement of goals related to teaching, learning, and mission-focused outcomes.

The roots of SAIS can be traced back to 1903, when it was known as the Mid-South Association of Independent Schools (MAIS).

In 1953, the Southern Association of Independent Schools was established to foster collaboration between independent and public schools through SACS accreditation and contribute to accreditation efforts in the Southeast.

In 1986, MAIS and SAIS merged, giving rise to the present-day SAIS.

The organization operates at the state, regional, and national levels, supporting member schools in upholding the highest educational standards and ethical conduct.

SAIS aims to provide leadership, accreditation services, and professional development resources to strengthen member schools as they fulfill their respective missions.

Springwood School, founded in 1970, currently enrolls 258 students in grades K4-12, which attracts students from five surrounding counties in Alabama and Georgia, as well as international students from over ten countries.